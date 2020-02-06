Chinese ambassador to London: UK's over-reaction to coronavirus not helpful

Britain's advice to its nationals to leave China amid coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province was excessive, Liu Xiaoming, Chinese ambassador to London, told reporters on Thursday.

"We told the British government that over-reaction to coronavirus was not helpful," the ambassador added, as reported by Reuters.

Risk appetite remains strong

These comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment and the UK's FTSE 100 was last up 0.45% on the day while the Euro Stoxx 50 was adding 0.5%.