China’s Zheng: Have made best effort on North Korea ahead of Trump visit

China’s Zheng: Have made best effort on North Korea ahead of Trump visitBy Dhwani Mehta
China’s Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang crossed the wires earlier today, via Reuters, noting that China has put in every effort to resolve the North Korean nuke issue, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing next week.
Zheng added that the North Korean nuclear issue would be an important topic up on the agenda at the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.