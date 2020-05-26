China's Xi: Will step up preparedness for military combat

China will step up its preparedness for military combat, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the state television on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Performance in fighting coronavirus shows results of military reform," Xi further explained. "China should explore ways of military training amid coronavirus epidemic."

Market reaction

These comments had no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, Germany's DAX 30 Index was up 0.73% on the day while the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was gaining 0.6% at 2,988 points. Moreover, the S&P 500 futures were up 1.82%.