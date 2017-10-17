China’s Xi: Will let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation

China’s Xi: Will let the market play a decisive role in resource allocationBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from China’s President Xi, as he continues to speak at the opening of the 19th National Party Congress.
Main Points:
Will let the market play a decisive role in resource allocation
One-China principle' must be adhered to
Need to deepen reforms
Zero tolerance for corruption within the party
