China's Xi - Will deepen financial reforms

China's Xi - Will deepen financial reformsBy Omkar Godbole
President Xi Jinping, while speaking at the Communist Party congress, said the government will deepen financial reforms and shall keep cutting overcapacity.
Key quotes
- Will deepen financial reforms
- Will deepen market-oriented reform of exchange rate, interest rates
- Will relax market access for foreign investment
- One-China principle' must be adhered to
- Zero tolerance for corruption within the party
