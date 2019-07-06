China's Xi: US is not interested in disconnecting with China

Additional comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping continue to cross the wires as he speaks to reporters in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Key quotes
- There are big investors connecting China and United States.
- Trump is my friend.
- US is not interested in disconnecting with China.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.