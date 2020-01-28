China's Xi to WHO Chief: China is confident and capable of winning battle against virus

China’s President Xi Jinping told the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General that China is confident and capable of winning the battle against the coronavirus, China's state TV reported on Tuesday.

"The most important task at present is virus prevention and control," Xi said and noted that he believes that the WHO and the international community will give a calm and objective assessment of the virus.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the market sentiment improve. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.85% on the day while major European equity indexes were trading mixed.