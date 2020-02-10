China's Xi: Situation over prevention of coronavirus outbreak still severe

The situation over the prevention of the coronavirus outbreak is still severe, China's President Xi Jinping told the Chinese state television on Monday.

"China will definitely win the fight against coronavirus outbreak," Xi Jinping added. "Will adopt more decisive measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Hubei province and speed up the development of drugs that have relatively good clinical effects against coronavirus."

Risk perception

The markets remain-risk averse at the start of the week. As of writing, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX 30 indexes were both down 0.2% on the day and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was erasing 1.4%.