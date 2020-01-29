China's Xi: Preventing and containing virus remains severe and complex task

Preventing and containing the coronavirus remains a "severe and complex task," China's President Xi Jinping told the Chinese state television on Wednesday.

"The virus is spreading, the outbreak situation is still grim and complex," China's Premier Li Keqiang added.

Risk sentiment

The markets sentiment stays mixed on Wednesday with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield erasing nearly 2% on the day and major European equity indexes posting modest daily gains. Additionally, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% to suggest that Wall Street is likely to open the day in the positive territory.

At 1400 GMT, the World Health Organization (WHO) will be holding a press conference.