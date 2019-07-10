China's Xi made no promises to buy US farm products at G20 - SCMP

A report by South China Morning Post says the US President Donald Trump pressed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to commit to purchasing US agricultural goods at G20 summit in Japan.

Xi, however, refrained from making any specific commitment, a sign of Beijing's new and tougher stance toward trade talks.

The report says a consensus is building among Chinese policymakers that a trade deal will not resolve issues between the two countries, especially with Washington's hostile attitude toward China.