China's Xi: China's virus prevention work has achieved positive results

China has rich experience in dealing with public health issues and virus prevention work has achieved positive results, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.
"China will continue to take an open and transparent approach to dealing with the virus," President Xi added and urged countries to follow the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance on travel.
Risk-on flows return
As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent the large portion of the day in the negative territory, was up 0.4% on the day to reflect positive market sentiment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.10 amid coronavirus headlines, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10. Germany reported a plunge in Factory Orders. The broader market mood is upbeat as China reduces tariffs and US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin sees no coronavirus impact.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.30 amid USD strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as the US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.
ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal
Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1560 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1560 region. The upside seemed unaffected by the prevailing risk-on mood.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.