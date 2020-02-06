China's Xi: China's virus prevention work has achieved positive results

China has rich experience in dealing with public health issues and virus prevention work has achieved positive results, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"China will continue to take an open and transparent approach to dealing with the virus," President Xi added and urged countries to follow the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidance on travel.

Risk-on flows return

As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent the large portion of the day in the negative territory, was up 0.4% on the day to reflect positive market sentiment.