China's Xi: China's economic recovery leads the world

"China's economic recovery leads the world, we will strive to make up economic losses caused by coronavirus epidemic," Chinese President Xi Jinping told the state television on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"We will strive to achieve good results for economic growth this year," Xi added and noted that they will continue to cut taxes and fees. "We will make fiscal policy more proactive, prudent monetary policy more flexible."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.65% on a daily basis.