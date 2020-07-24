China's Wang Yi: No country with conscience or independent spirit will side with US against China

"The difficult situation in Sino-US relations is entirely caused by the US," China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"China still hopes to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation with the US," Yi added, as reported by Reuters. "No country with a conscience or independent spirit will side with the US against China."

Market reaction

The market mood remains sour following these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.33% on a daily basis and Germany's DAX 30 was losing 1.62%.