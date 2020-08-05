China's Wang Yi: China to act calmly, rationally when facing US

China will act calmly and rationally when facing the United States, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Yi further added that they are urging mutual respect in the US-China relations. Earlier in the day, several news outlets reported that senior Chinese and US officials are planning to hold a meeting mid-month to assess the phase-one trade deal.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 0.55% on the day at 3,317.