China’s Wang: US President Trump’s latest tariffs won’t resolve trade war – SCMP

Responding to the US President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs on the China’s left out goods to bear additional duty, worth of $300 billion, the dragon nation’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said adding further tariffs was not the way to solve trade frictions between Beijing and Washington as per South China Morning Post.

The news report quotes the Chinese diplomat as saying that adding tariffs is definitely not a constructive way to solve the economic and trade frictions. It is not a correct way.