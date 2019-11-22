China’s Wang urges US to meet China halfway

Reuters reports the latest comments from the senior Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi, with the same rhetoric on the US-China trade issue.
Key Headlines:
They are in close contact with US on trade.
Repeats that hope for a trade deal is in everyone's interest.
Urges US to meet China halfway, promote healthy and stable development of bilateral relations.
The fx market is in paralysis and refuses to budge until some concrete developments on trade are announced.
