China's Vice Premier Liu He: Chinese firms will buy American products based on market conditions

Chinese firms will buy American products based on market conditions, both countries should create favourable conditions for Chinese purchases of US products, China’s Vice Premier Liu He said during the signing ceremony of the phase-one trade deal at the White House on Wednesday.

These remarks seem to be weighing on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 1.3% on the day at 1.793% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which added as much as 0.7% earlier in the session, was up 0.38%.

Below are some additional key takeaways, per Reuters.

"Phase one trade deal benefits both countries and the world."

"Phase one deal with US will not impact legal interests of third parties."

"China will abide by the commitments made in phase one deal with US."

"Implementation of phase one trade deal is the most urgent task."

"For next step, better to focus on implementing phase one deal to create favourable conditions for the next phase."

"China welcomes global investors, including US investors, to invest in China."