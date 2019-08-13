China's Vice Premier Liu conducted phone call with US' Lighthizer and Mnuchin

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, China's Commerce Ministry said that Vice Premier Liu He conducted a phone call with the US Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. Commerce Minister Zhong Shan and Central Bank Governor Yi Gang were reportedly also on the call.

"China's Commerce Ministry says China lodges stern representation on the US proposal to raise tariffs on Chinese goods from September 1," the agency reported, per Reuters.

With the initial market reaction, the market sentiment turned positive and major equity indexes in the US erased early losses. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.8% on the day while the S&P 500 was adding 0.5%.