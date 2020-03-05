China’s Vice Foreign Minister: The impact of the coronavirus on belt and road projects is only temporary

Reuters reports the latest comments from China’s Vice Foreign Minister on the coronavirus issue, with the key headlines found below.

Key quotes

The impact of the coronavirus on belt and road projects is only temporary. Will make donations to South Korea, Iraq, Cambodia and Sri Lanka to help battle coronavirus. China is also considering donating money to World Health Organization.

Market reaction

Markets paid little heed to the above comments, as the risk tone remains tepid amid a spike in the number of new cases in China’s Wuhan and also in South Korea.

The S&P 500 futures are down 0.60%, dragging USD/JPY towards 107.25 region. The Aussie is seen recovering ground near 0.6620, having found some support from higher oil prices and upbeat Australian trade data.