China’s Vice Finance Minister: Coronavirus outbreak could temporarily affect govt revenues

The coronavirus outbreak could temporarily affect govt revenues, said China’s Vice Finance Minister on Thursday.

Additional quotes

China has allocated 110.48 bln yuan in virus-related funding. Will ensure smooth operations of local govts amid virus outbreak. Will ensure funding needs for virus-hit Hubei province. Will roll out targeted, phased measures for virus-hit sectors.

These comments come after China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported that Wuhan’s new infections climbed to 131 from 114 a day earlier.

Earlier this morning, China’s Vice Foreign Minister said the impact of the coronavirus on belt and road projects is only temporary.

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat amid the recovery in the global stocks and Treasury yields. However, persisting coronavirus risks continue to remain a drag, keeping USD/JPY in the red below 107.50.