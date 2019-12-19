China’s trading partners wary of Phase One deal - SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham, writing for the South China Morning Post, has published an article that sats hat China’s trading partners are wary of a phase-one trade war deal, while analysts puzzle over US$200 billion import figure.
Key notes
- Giant increase in China’s imports from the US would come at the expense of other trading partners, which are concerned at the prospect of phase one trade deal.
- Analysts say US$200 billion purchase agreement is mathematically possible, but wonder about long-term impact on trade and supply chain.
Lead paragraphs
Economists continue to puzzle over the details of the US-China phase one deal announced last Friday, particularly Washington’s demand that Beijing imports an extra US$200 billion of American goods and services over two years.
The deal would effectively double China’s imports from the United States, which were around US$188 billion in 2017, the last year before tariffs decimated shipments, according to a fact-sheet released by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).
FX implications
Markets are on standby for such ramifications, but for now, the euphoria keeps US stocks elevated. The FX space, however, is on a razor's edge with respect to a number of pessimistic probabilities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Japan’s National CPI data and how could it affect USD/JPY?
Given the expectations of no change outcome from the headlines inflation data, USD/JPY could easily shrug off the release in case of no surprises. However, a downside surprise will offer additional strength to the pair.
AUD/USD bulls stepping in with a 0.6950 target on the horizon
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6885 having travelled from a low of 0.6848 to a high of 0.6888. Bulls are staying in control as the price reverses 50% of the downside correction from the post-trade deal announcement 0.6938 highs.
Six Early Themes for 2020
It's time to start looking towards 2020. Even with that in mind, we emphasize that the important themes now will undoubtedly change. At the start of 2019 the Fed was in a hiking cycle, but by year-end the entire world was easing (except for Sweden).
Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data
The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears
GBP/USD fell to its lowest in two-weeks as speculative interest keeps dumping the pound on fears of a hard-Brexit. Withdrawal Agreement Bill heading to the Parliament this Friday.