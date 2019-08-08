According to the China Customs, China’s July Trade Surplus with the US dropped to $27.97 bln vs $29.92 bln seen in June.

Meanwhile, China’s Jan-Jul Trade Surplus with the US came in at $168.5 billion.

Recall that the US sharply raised tariffs on some Chinese imports in May and Beijing retaliated, escalating year-long trade war between the world's largest economies.

The Chinese trade data failed to have any impact on the markets, as the Aussie kept the higher ground while the Yuan held firmer near 7.0435 region vs. the greenback.