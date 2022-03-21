China’s top envoy to US: Will work to de-escalate war in Ukraine

Following US President Joe Biden’s warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Qin Gang, China’s ambassador to the US, said that they “will do everything” to de-escalate the war in Ukraine.
Key quotes
“There’s disinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia.”
“China isn’t sending “weapons and ammunitions to any party.”
“We will do everything to dis-escalate the crisis.”
“China has normal trade, economic, financial, energy cooperation with Russia.”
“Normal business between two sovereign countries.”
While China has “a lot of common interests” with Russia, that “is not a liability, China is part of the solution, it’s not part of the problem.”
Market reaction
The US-China failed talks and escalating Ukraine situation is limiting the upside in AUD/USD, as the aussie draws support from higher commodities prices.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh two-week highs above 0.7400 amid firmer oil, gold prices
AUD/USD is sitting at two-week highs above 0.7400, benefiting from higher oil and gold prices. PBOC left benchmark LPR rates unchanged. Ukraine rejects Russian demand to surrender Mariupol, China’s Evergrande suspends trading in Hong Kong. Risk-off mood fails to hurt the aussie.
Gold eyes to regain $1,950 as Ukraine rejects Russian demand, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) licks its wounds around $1,928, up 0.30% intraday during Monday’s Asian session. The yellow metal witnessed the biggest weekly loss since June 2021 the latest as market sentiment improved during the last week, weighing on the safe-haven demand of the bullion.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Decentraland price to catch its breath before MANA bulls revisit $3
Decentraland price shows a lack of momentum after rallying over the last week, resulting in a correction. While this pullback is necessary for further gains, if not controlled, bears could ruin the picnic. Decentraland price set a range extending from $2.22 to 2.54.
Talk of recession is just wrong, or at least premature
We are struck dumb by the Fed delivering anti-inflationary policy and guidance, but markets are not sure it’s credible and the yield curve is flattening. See the chart. At the same time, the ECB is wibbly-wobbly and may not get to a hike this year at all.