China's Top Diplomat Yang: China strongly condemns US bill on Hong Kong human rights

Speaking to Xinhua news agency on Tuesday, China’s Top Diplomat Yang Jiechi said that China strongly condemns US bill on Hong Kong human rights.

China has lodged stern representations with the US on Hong Kong bill, Yang added.

The US-China political tensions around the Hong Kong human rights bill have resurfaced but so far has failed to impede the US-China trade talks. The market mood, however, remains cautiously optimistic even as US-China reached a trade consensus on solving the issues.