China’s top diplomat Wang: China-US trade deal good news for all

Reuters reports the recent comments from the Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi on the US-China initial trade deal, delivered during a visit to Slovenia on Saturday.

China and the United States' "phase one" trade agreement is good news for all and will "provide stability in global trade"

The agreement "will help to shore up confidence in (the) world economy".

"China never believed that resorting to tariff hikes is the right way ... because there is no winner in a trade war," he said, adding his country was opposed to protectionism.