China's `stable, solid' Yuan faces 5 key threats this year - BBG

By Dhwani Mehta

Bloomberg carries a story this Friday, highlighting that the Chinese Yuan remains exposed to five key threats this year, despite the PBOC officials predicting a “relatively stable” Yuan in the coming months.

5 Key Threats:

  1. A Hawkish Fed ... "the single biggest risk "
  2. A Trump label of the country as a currency manipulator, and/or a trade war
  3. A stumble for the economy might lead to a depreciation for the yuan and/or higher leverage in the economy
  4. Capital controls could be pared back, which risks reigniting outflows
  5. Politics ... specifically regional tension

