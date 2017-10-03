China's `stable, solid' Yuan faces 5 key threats this year - BBG

China's `stable, solid' Yuan faces 5 key threats this year - BBGBy Dhwani Mehta
Bloomberg carries a story this Friday, highlighting that the Chinese Yuan remains exposed to five key threats this year, despite the PBOC officials predicting a “relatively stable” Yuan in the coming months.
5 Key Threats:
- A Hawkish Fed ... "the single biggest risk "
- A Trump label of the country as a currency manipulator, and/or a trade war
- A stumble for the economy might lead to a depreciation for the yuan and/or higher leverage in the economy
- Capital controls could be pared back, which risks reigniting outflows
- Politics ... specifically regional tension
