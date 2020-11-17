China’s Securities Regulator: Biden offers an opportunity for better China-US relations

US President-elect Joe Biden offers an opportunity for better China-US relations, Fang Xinghai, Vice-Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said in a statement on Tuesday.

China and the US are cooperating well in the finance sector.

US needs more patience dealing with China.

China is protecting its legitimate interests.

US can do a lot for China in financial services.

Thinks should be able to resolve accounting issues with Chinese firms during Biden administration in US.

Asked whether Ant IPO will eventually go ahead, says that depends on how govt restructures regulatory framework on fintech.

Hopes US-China relationship will be at much better state by the end of 4 years of Biden administration than it is today.