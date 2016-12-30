China’s SAFE: China's foreign debt rises 3% in Q3

China’s fx regulator, State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement on Friday that the country’s foreign debt rose 3% in the third quarter, quickening at a faster pace as compared to the previous quarter.

Foreign debt at the end of September rose $42.7 billion from the end of June to $1.43 trillion

Key Quotes via Reuters:

"Overall foreign debt continued a rebound seen in the second quarter, indicating that the deleveraging process in our country's foreign debt is basically over."