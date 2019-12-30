China's retail sales growth slowed in 2019 - Reuters

Chinese consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, is expected to increase 8% in 2019 to CNY 41.1 trillion, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a commerce ministry official.

The key economic metric had increased by 9% in 2018.

The world's second-largest economy faced downward pressure throughout the last 12 months, courtesy of the US-China trade tensions.

The economy grew an underwhelming 6% in the July to September period, its weakest rate in at least 27 years.

