China’s Q4 growth seen quickening to 7% – Securities Journal

China's economy is likely to quicken its pace of expansion to 7% in Q4 after a 6% growth estimated in Q3, the Securities Journal reported on Friday, citing Lian Ping, the Chief Economist at Zhixin Investment.

Key quotes

“Exports continue to beat expectations as investment and consumption rebound quickly supported by government policies.”

“This strong momentum for exports will last into Q4. Q3 forecast of 6% is more upbeat than most.“

