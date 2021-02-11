China’s Presi. Xi to Biden: Confrontation will be a disaster for both countries

Sino-American confrontations will be a disaster for both countries, China’s President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart, Joe Biden, during a phone call, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Exchanged views on bilateral relations, major international and regional issues. Hopes the US cautiously handles matters related to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. China and the US should re-establish various dialogue mechanisms to accurately understand each other’s political intentions and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments. Cooperation is the only correct choice for China and the US. China and the US should respect each other, properly manage disputes in a constructive manner.

The market sentiment is getting a bit of a lift on the Xi-Biden phone talks, which appeared to be very cordial and smooth.

The S&P 500 futures have erased losses, regaining 3,900, at the press time. AUD/USD trades modestly flat around 0.7720, as markets digest the latest American-Sino developments.