China’s Pres. Xi: Economy is facing a period of turbulent change

Chairing a seminar on Monday with a group of policy advisors and state economists, China’s President Xi Jinping said that the economy is facing a period of turbulent change, as the external risks rise.

Key quotes

“China must be prepared for a period of turbulent change as the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated protectionism, hammered the world economy and disrupted supply chains.”

“In the coming period, we will face more and more headwinds in the external environment, and we must be prepared to deal with a series of new risks and challenges.”

“The domestic market will dominate the national economic cycle in the future, but vowed to further open up China’s economy.”

“We must actively cooperate with all countries, regions and enterprises who are willing to cooperate with us, including states, localities and enterprises in the United States.”