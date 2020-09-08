China’s Pres. Xi: COVID-19 data has been transparent, true

While attending a meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, President Xi Jinping said that his country has acted in an open and transparent manner on the pandemic.

Additional comments

“It had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.”

“China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic.”

“Sustained efforts needed to achieve the complete victory over the fight against COVID-19.”

“China will safeguard job, food and energy security.”

“To deepen reform and opening up, expand domestic demand.”

“To improve the stability and competitiveness of industrial chains.”

“China will upgrade its biosafety defence capabilities.”

“China will prepare for coping with external risks in the long run.”

“No individual will be able to stop the Chinese people from marching forward to a better life.”

“Urges China to prevent inbound, domestic virus infections.”

“Urges speeding efforts on vaccines, drugs for COVID-19.”

“China will continue to promote economic globalization, support multilateralism.”

The meeting is held in Beijing and attended by the Chinese leaders led by Xi Jinping.

On Monday, President Xi said the epidemic was the fastest spreading, most extensive and most challenging public health emergency the country had encountered since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.

Market reaction

Markets ignored the above comments, a sense of calm prevailed in Asia this Monday, awaiting the return of the US traders after the extended weekend holiday.