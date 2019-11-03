China’s Pres. Xi: China will promote globalization of Shanghai's financial markets

On a tour in Shanghai ahead of an import fair later this week, China’s President Xi Jinping said- late-Sunday that Beijing will promote the globalization of Shanghai's financial markets through the Belt and Road Initiative, as cited by KFGO News.
Key Quotes:
The financial hub should courageously jump into the ocean of the world's economy and fight the storms to build strong tendons and strengthen the bones.
The newly expanded free trade zone (FTZ) in the city will serve as a hub to develop the onshore and offshore businesses in a coordinated way and a springboard for corporate overseas ambitions.
The above comments have little to no impact on the market in early Asia this Monday, with better market mood and broad dollar weakness keeping most major buoyed. Further, Friday’s US-China trade optimism is also seen translating gradually into the Asia opening, despite Japanese markets closed on a national holiday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls retain control
The EUR/USD pair closed the first day of the month at 1.1165, a few pips below October top at 1.1179. The greenback enjoyed an intraday respite following the release of an upbeat Nonfarm Payroll report.
GBP/USD: Brexit turmoil’s pause backing Sterling
The GBP/USD pair closed Friday unchanged around 1.2935, retaining weekly gains. It spent the last trading day in consolidative mode, immune to US data, instead underpinned by a pause in Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY: Approaching a bearish breakout point
The USD/JPY pair fell last week to finish it at 108.16, having recovered just modestly on Friday after bottoming at 107.88. It found support on a solid US employment report which kept US government debt yields in positive ground.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD
With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Week Ahead – RBA and BOE Decisions in focus as UK election campaigns begin
The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.