China’s Pres. Xi: China-France relations pushed to a new level

China’s President Xi Jinping was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, making some comments on China’s trade relationship with France.

“Hopes to reach more consensus and achievements with Macron.”

“Sent signal to firmly uphold multilateralism and free trade.”

“Together they sent signal to build an open world economy.”

The market largely ignored the above comments. But its worth noting that the Chinese Ministry of Finance sold 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of notes in maturities of seven, 12 and 20 years on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported the people with the knowledge of the sale.