China's Premier Li: Will use counter-cyclical measures more effectively

Speaking at the Chinese state TV, China’s Premier Li Keqiang said that they will be using counter-cyclical measure more effectively and reiterated that they will strengthen support to the real economy.

"We will ensure achievement of key targets for 2019," Li further added, per Reuters. "We will improve the use of local government special bonds."

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment and major European equity indexes continue to cling to their modest daily gains.