China's Premier Li: Will take time for consumption to return to normal growth

"It will take time for consumption to return to normal growth," China's Premier Li Keqiang told the state media on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Li further noted that they will maintain financial support for the real economy.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes were up between 0.3% and 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.15% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes could start the day slightly higher following Monday's sharp drop.