China's Premier Li: Will take time for consumption to return to normal growth

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

"It will take time for consumption to return to normal growth," China's Premier Li Keqiang told the state media on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Li further noted that they will maintain financial support for the real economy. 

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes were up between 0.3% and 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures are gaining 0.15% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes could start the day slightly higher following Monday's sharp drop.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2850 on Brexit, Bailey

GBP/USD turned positive and soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks, as negotiations reportedly going “a bit” better.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand

EUR/USD hits six-week lows below 1.1750 amid dollar demand

EUR/USD is trading at the weakest levels in six weeks below 1.1750 amid resurgent US dollar demand despite the upbeat market mood. Concerns over COVID-19 resurgence in Europe continue to weigh on the euro. 

EUR/USD News

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remains depressed near $1900 mark

Gold remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downside remains limited ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. The set-up still supports prospects for a slide back to August monthly lows.

Gold News

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.

Read more

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures