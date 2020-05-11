China's Premier Li: Will step up macroeconomic policy adjustments

China will step up the macroeconomic policy adjustments and will strive to achieve economic and social development targets and tasks, China's Premier Li Keqiang told the Chinese state media on Monday.

"China's development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges," Li further acknowledged, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

These comments had little to no impact on market sentiment. As of writing, major European equity indexes were down between 0.7% and 0.85% on the day and the S&P 500 futures were losing 0.6%.