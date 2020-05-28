China’s Premier Li: Will not hesitate in rolling out new policy measures if needed

Speaking in his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament, National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s Premier Li Keqiang said that they will not hesitate in rolling out new policy measures if needed.

Additional quotes

“Growth remained important even though the government had not set any target for the first time in years.”

“China does not need a massive stimulus but liquidity will be increased because “exceptional situations call for exceptional measures.”

His comments come after the NPC approved the National Security Bill for Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the market mood remains lifted, with AUD/USD (China proxy) unable to hold on the upside above the 0.6600 level amid ongoing US-China tensions, concerning Hong Kong.