Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as the country’s covid lockdowns begin to weigh on the labor market.
Key quotes
“Stabilizing employment matters to people’s livelihoods, it is also a key support for the economy to operate within a reasonable range.”
“China will also promote the healthy development of internet platform companies to support employment.”
