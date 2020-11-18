China’s Premier Li expresses confidence in the economy amid global covid resurgence

China maintains economic stability as major global economies fight recession amid a resurgence of the coronavirus infections, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article published Wednesday in People’s Daily newspaper.

“China’s economy will probably grow this year and surpass 100 trillion yuan ($15.3 trillion) despite “great difficulties” in keeping it running smoothly.”

“For a large economy like ours, stability means progress in a certain sense, under the circumstances of a complex and volatile international economic and political landscape.”

China’s “dual circulation” development strategy “is by no means to close the door to engage in the closed operation, but to firmly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand and opening up to the outside world with greater efforts.”

