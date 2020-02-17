China's Premier Li: Epidemic control has shown active and improving trend

"The epidemic control has shown an active improving trend," China's Premier Li Keqiang told the Chinese state media on Monday and added that the sees a positive trend in the prevention of the coronavirus infections.

Earlier in the day, Guo Yanhong, a hospital administration supervisor at China’s National Health Commission (NHC) noted that the coronavirus was "preventable and treatable."

Market reaction

Although the market reaction to Premier Li's comments was muted, the market sentiment stays positive with major European equity indexes posting modest gains and the USD/JPY pair staying in the positive territory a little below the 110 mark.