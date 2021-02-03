China’s Premier Li: Daunting challenges posed by pandemic remain

The world economy is facing destabilizing factors and daunting challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak remain, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"China will maintain consistency and predictability of its macro policies and execute them in a thoughtful and targeted manner," Li added. "China's commitment to its relations with the UK remains as strong as ever."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures were up 0.38% on the day at 3,832.