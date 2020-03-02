China's Premier Li: Coronavirus outbreak control remains at crucial stage

There is a positive trend in areas outside of Hubesi but strict prevention and control measures must maintain, China's Premier Li Keqiang told the Chinese state media on Monday and added that the coronavirus outbreak remains at a crucial stage.

"We will work hard to promote the research and tests of drugs and vaccines," Li added. "Chinese cities with high population mobility like Beijing must control channels and prevent the import and spread of the epidemic. Rest of China should adjust the emergency response level according to the actual situation."

Market sentiment

These comments failed to help market sentiment improve. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 6.85% on the day.