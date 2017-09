China's Premier Li: China will not resort to competitive currency devaluation

During a joint briefing with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and heads of other international economic organizations in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was noted saying that China's economy will continue to maintain trend seen in the first half and that it will not resort to competitive currency devaluation.

