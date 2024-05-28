China’s Politburo: Will promote employment and encourage entrepreneurship

On Tuesday, China’s Politburo, the country’s top leadership, said “the government will promote employment and encourage entrepreneurship.”

Will promote the coordination and linkage of fiscal, monetary, investment, consumption, industrial, regional and other policies with employment policies.

Will put high-quality and sufficient employment as prioritised goal for economic and social development.

Necessary to improve employment support policies for key groups.

Necessary to adhere to the employment of young people such as college graduates as the top priority.

Necessary to deepen reform of the employment system and mechanism.

Will improve the employment public service system.

Will support development of companies and industries with strong job creation capabilities.

Will stabilize scale and income of people lifted out of poverty, and prevent the large-scale return to poverty due to unemployment.

Will take multiple measures to promote the employment of migrant workers.

Will guide talents from outside the country to return to their hometowns and urban talents to go to the countryside to start businesses.