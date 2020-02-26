China's Politburo: China's economic recovery is accelerating

The economic recovery in China is accelerating but the risks of coronavirus epidemic resurgence in relevant regions cannot be ignored, the ruling Communist Party's Politburo said on Wednesday, as reported by the state television.

"Coronavirus outbreak situation in the Hubei and Wuhan provinces are still dire," the Politburo reiterated.

Market sentiment improves slightly on Wednesday

The 10-year US Treasury bond yield extends its recovery ahead of the American session and was last up 1.5% on the day. On the other hand, the Euro Stoxx 50 and Germany's DAX are down 0.9% and 0.85%, respectively, but remain above daily lows set earlier.