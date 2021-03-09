China’s Policy Adviser sees a GDP growth rate of about 7.5% for 2021

The Chinese economy is likely to expand at about 7.5% in 2021 while seeing a double-digit GDP growth rate for the first quarter, Jiang Ying, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said on Tuesday.

While speaking about the economic and other issues, she said that China is expected to remain attractive to foreign investors.

USD/CNY corrects sharply

USD/CNY dropped sharply from three-month highs of 6.5437, now trading at 6.5251, neutral on the day.

The Chinese yuan picked up bids on the intervention news and PBOC official’s comments.

