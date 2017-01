The Chinese central bank (PBOC) published is latest lending report for the month of December, reporting the following:

Outstanding medium-term lending facility (MLF) end-Dec yuan 3,457.3bln vs 2,735.8bln end-Nov

lent yuan 358bln 6-month MLF in Dec

375bln for 1-year MLF

Issued total of 135.75bln via standing lending facility (SLF) in Dec]