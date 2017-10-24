China's oil imports from Russia at record levels

By Dhwani Mehta

China Customs out with the September oil imports data from the world second largest oil consumer, China.

Key Details:

Oil imports from:

Russia: +60.5% y/y at 1.545mln bpd

US: +250% y/y at 120,850bpd

Angola: +11.5% y/y at 1.14mln bpd

Saudi: +9.6% at 1.04mln bpd

Iran: +59.2% at 784,060 bpd

Oman: -25% at 608,560bpn

 

